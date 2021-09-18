Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Increased to $440.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $425.00 to $440.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FB. HSBC raised their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus lifted their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Facebook from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $404.35.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ FB opened at $364.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $363.80 and its 200-day moving average is $330.30. Facebook has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,440.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total value of $94,322.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock valued at $927,876,141 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.