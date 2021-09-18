Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stake Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 27,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 217.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 18.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,467,000 after purchasing an additional 129,374 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 4.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 16.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $1,143,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $3,013,473.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,036,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,268 shares of company stock valued at $6,093,231 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet stock opened at $105.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $59.45 and a fifty-two week high of $107.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.38.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

