European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Shares Up 4.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $26.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. European Wax Center traded as high as $26.69 and last traded at $26.48. 387 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 340,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.38.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

About European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

