Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) Short Interest Update

Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,160,000 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the August 15th total of 15,920,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESGC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eros STX Global alerts:

ESGC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.93. 3,457,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,604,177. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31. Eros STX Global has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.77.

Eros STX Global Corp. operates as a content and distribution company. It develops, produces, and distributes Bollywood and Hollywood premium content. The company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Eros STX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eros STX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.