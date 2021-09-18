Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Gap Down to $7.34

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.34, but opened at $7.09. Equinox Gold shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 24,450 shares changing hands.

EQX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$16.75 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 50.08% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $226.22 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQX. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,119,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646,909 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,387,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,187 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,088,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,331 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 1,405.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,554,000. 27.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.