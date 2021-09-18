Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vertex worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VERX. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the first quarter worth about $6,594,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 89.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 903,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,861,000 after acquiring an additional 425,667 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the first quarter worth about $351,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 27.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 13.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. 17.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vertex news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 8,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $166,357.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

VERX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -148.99 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.94. Vertex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $39.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $104.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.67 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

