Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Rush Enterprises worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 123.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 24.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 19.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

RUSHA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rush Enterprises from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.52 and a 52 week high of $51.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.50.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

