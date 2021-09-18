Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 9,300 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 232.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in DoorDash by 200.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at $142,000. 73.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.68, for a total transaction of $16,614,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,614,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $6,726,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,105,573 shares of company stock worth $2,194,850,683. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DASH shares. KGI Securities started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.65.

DoorDash stock opened at $222.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.39. The stock has a market cap of $75.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.16. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.