Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,266 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 22.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INSP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 65.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 996,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,283,000 after purchasing an additional 393,016 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 507.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,025,000 after purchasing an additional 222,043 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 21.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 643,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,132,000 after purchasing an additional 115,100 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 2,363.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 110,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,943,000 after buying an additional 106,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 9,124.1% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 101,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,926,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on INSP. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.67.

INSP opened at $249.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.43 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.44 and a 200 day moving average of $202.09. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $252.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 566 shares in the company, valued at $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

