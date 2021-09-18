Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.98.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ESI shares. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

TSE ESI opened at C$1.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.56. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.45 and a 52-week high of C$2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of C$269.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

