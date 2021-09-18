Enjin Coin Price Reaches $1.67 (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. During the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Enjin Coin coin can currently be bought for $1.67 or 0.00003446 BTC on major exchanges. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and approximately $76.39 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Enjin Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00059491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002854 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.17 or 0.00134481 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00013370 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00046797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

ENJ is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,340,660 coins. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.