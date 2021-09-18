Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.15 Million

Brokerages expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will announce $49.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.70 million and the lowest is $41.89 million. Endeavour Silver posted sales of $35.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year sales of $173.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $163.60 million to $188.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $201.38 million, with estimates ranging from $146.90 million to $248.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.15 million.

EXK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.30 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.48.

Shares of EXK opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.91 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grand Central Investment Group raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 43.3% in the second quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 48,435 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 14,635 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 312.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,665 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 411,955 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 1.4% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 179,441 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 11.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 24.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,654 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. 26.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

