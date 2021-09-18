Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Short Interest Down 55.9% in August

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700,000 shares, a drop of 55.9% from the August 15th total of 19,730,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 23.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 37.4% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 68.8% in the first quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 57,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,509 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 17.4% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 4,052.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 661,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,085,000 after acquiring an additional 645,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

ENB stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.65. 4,366,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,251,552. The stock has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.59.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

