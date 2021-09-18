ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €12.80 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.80 ($15.06) target price on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on ElringKlinger in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on ElringKlinger in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on ElringKlinger in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €13.93 ($16.39).

Shares of ETR:ZIL2 opened at €12.45 ($14.65) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $788.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is €13.90 and its 200-day moving average is €14.27. ElringKlinger has a 1 year low of €5.77 ($6.79) and a 1 year high of €18.18 ($21.39).

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

