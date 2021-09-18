Electrum Dark (ELD) Market Cap Hits $11,509.91

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded up 21.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. During the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 26.9% higher against the dollar. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $11,509.91 and approximately $108.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000420 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.29 or 0.00124505 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Electrum Dark Profile

ELD is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

