Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Short Interest Down 38.1% in August

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the August 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EDNMY stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.40. 49,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,877. Edenred has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $30.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EDNMY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Edenred in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.99 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Edenred from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.99.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

