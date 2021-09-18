easyJet’s (ESYJY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Cheuvreux lowered easyJet from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. AlphaValue lowered easyJet to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, easyJet presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $11.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average is $12.97. easyJet has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $15.74.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

