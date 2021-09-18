easyJet’s (ESYJY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Cheuvreux lowered easyJet from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. AlphaValue lowered easyJet to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, easyJet presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $11.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average is $12.97. easyJet has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $15.74.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

