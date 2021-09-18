E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

Get E.On alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on EONGY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised E.On from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

E.On stock opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42. E.On has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 5.03%. Equities analysts expect that E.On will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

About E.On

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on E.On (EONGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.