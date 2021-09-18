e-Money (NGM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $234,311.00

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002176 BTC on major exchanges. e-Money has a total market cap of $20.71 million and $234,311.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, e-Money has traded up 40.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get e-Money alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00071981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.48 or 0.00121444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.92 or 0.00174263 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,438.27 or 0.07139914 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,015.09 or 0.99708271 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $408.07 or 0.00847395 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002630 BTC.

About e-Money

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.