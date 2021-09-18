Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $72.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.04.

NYSE:DT opened at $71.55 on Wednesday. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $73.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.20, a P/E/G ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.17 and its 200-day moving average is $56.84.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million. Research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $9,555,784.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $3,907,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,549 shares of company stock worth $18,993,986 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Dynatrace by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 99,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 13,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,577,000 after buying an additional 61,504 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 22.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 315,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after acquiring an additional 57,634 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 107,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

