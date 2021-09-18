Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Short Interest Update

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of DDHRF remained flat at $$5.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.37. Dream Impact Trust has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $5.56.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Dream Impact Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

