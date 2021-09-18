DragonVein Hits Market Cap of $3.87 Million (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $142,034.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,336.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $629.33 or 0.01301991 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.00 or 0.00494447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.08 or 0.00358070 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00055743 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001139 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000060 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

