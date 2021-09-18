DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Sells $39,943,200.00 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $39,943,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,595,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,924,199. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shalom Meckenzie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $35,448,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Shalom Meckenzie sold 638,325 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,967,316.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,750.00.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $60.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.22. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. Equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

