Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Short Interest Up 86.0% in August

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 254,700 shares, a growth of 86.0% from the August 15th total of 136,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DIIBF traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $293.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 2.79. Dorel Industries has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $13.22.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). Dorel Industries had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $764.99 million during the quarter.

Dorel Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of diverse portfolio of products brands. It operates through the following segments: Dorel Home, Dorel Juvenile, and Dorel Sports. The Dorel Home segment focuses on the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture, and home furnishings, which includes metal folding furniture, futons, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items.

