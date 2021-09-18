Doki Doki Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $3.01 Million (DOKI)

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. During the last seven days, Doki Doki Finance has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. Doki Doki Finance has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and $103,853.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doki Doki Finance coin can now be bought for $60.16 or 0.00124317 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00059569 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00134372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013328 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00046833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Doki Doki Finance Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

