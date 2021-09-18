DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) Short Interest Down 64.2% in August

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 64.2% from the August 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

DOCOF stock remained flat at $$42.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $39.16 and a 12 month high of $86.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.94.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

DO & CO AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of catering solutions. It specializes in restaurants, cafes, lounges, hotel, staff restaurants, retail, airport gastronomy, and railway catering and gourmet. It operates through the following segments: Airline Catering; International Event Catering; and Restaurants, Lounges, and Hotel.

