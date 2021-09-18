Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DISCA shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,014,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,484,000 after buying an additional 494,378 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 134.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,387,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,561,000 after buying an additional 796,169 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the second quarter worth about $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

DISCA stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,577,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,790,402. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Discovery has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.69.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discovery will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

