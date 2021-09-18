Dimecoin (DIME) Trading Up 0% This Week

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $1,147.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00133484 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.