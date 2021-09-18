DigiMax Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBKSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DigiMax Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBKSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the August 15th total of 96,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of DBKSF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,397. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.14. DigiMax Global has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.70.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on DigiMax Global in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

DigiMax Global Inc, a technology company, provides advanced financial, predictive, and cryptocurrency solutions across various industries and verticals in Canada. Its products include Projected Personality Interpreter that empowers organizations with comparative insight for enhance hiring decisions, reducing employment attrition, and improving workplace culture; and CryptoDivine.ai, a crypto price-trend indicator app.

