DHT (NYSE:DHT) Shares Gap Up to $5.75

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.75, but opened at $5.92. DHT shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 13,622 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upgraded DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $990.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. DHT had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in DHT by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 339,049 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 32,191 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in DHT by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at $586,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DHT by 411.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 917,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

