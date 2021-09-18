Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Devon Energy targets strong oil production over the long term and anticipates solid contribution from the Delaware Basin. The company’s operation in Delaware has expanded due to its all-stock merger deal with WPX Energy. Devon’s divestiture of Canadian and Barnett Shale gas assets will allow it to focus on its holdings in five high-quality oil-rich U.S. basins, and boost production from its domestic holdings. It has ample liquidity to meet near-term debt obligations. In the past year, Devon’s shares have outperformed the industry. However, the company operates in a competitive industry, wherein a few operators are in a secure position due to stronger financial capabilities. Limited control over some of its properties and regulations is a headwind. Volatile commodity prices and how it will trade in future can impact business.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DVN. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.38.

Shares of DVN opened at $29.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.51, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 50.9% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 243.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

