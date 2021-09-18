Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, an increase of 54.8% from the August 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.53. The stock had a trading volume of 484,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,719. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $97.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average is $20.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $32.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

