Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, an increase of 54.8% from the August 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.42.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.53. The stock had a trading volume of 484,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,719. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $97.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average is $20.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
Further Reading: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.