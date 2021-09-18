Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $60.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.88% from the stock’s current price.
AA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.45.
Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $48.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. Alcoa has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $51.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.37.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after acquiring an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $2,829,000.
About Alcoa
Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.
