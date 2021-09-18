Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $60.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.88% from the stock’s current price.

AA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.45.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $48.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. Alcoa has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $51.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.37.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alcoa will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after acquiring an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $2,829,000.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

