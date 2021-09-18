DEEPSPACE Price Reaches $0.0463 on Exchanges (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 18th. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be bought for $0.0463 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 42.2% higher against the US dollar. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $67,964.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00072092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00121679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.00 or 0.00174282 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,438.32 or 0.07133946 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,269.09 or 1.00150292 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.95 or 0.00846437 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002627 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,727,438 coins and its circulating supply is 50,793,484 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

