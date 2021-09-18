Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Hits New 12-Month High at $447.38

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $447.38 and last traded at $447.38, with a volume of 1970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $436.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.14.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $415.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. As a group, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.36, for a total transaction of $653,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,557,088.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $193,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,624 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,303 shares of company stock worth $4,258,416. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.