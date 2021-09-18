Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Bought by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 128.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DECK. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,724,000 after acquiring an additional 25,303 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $2,365,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $744,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 86,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $193,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,272.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,303 shares of company stock worth $4,258,416 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.14.

Shares of NYSE DECK traded down $4.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $434.99. 785,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,688. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $202.17 and a 1 year high of $451.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $416.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.97.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The company had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

