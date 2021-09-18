DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.35.

Several research analysts have commented on DRIO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Aegis lowered their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

Shares of DRIO traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.37. 242,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,040. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61. DarioHealth has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $237.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.32.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 377.14% and a negative return on equity of 66.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DarioHealth will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other DarioHealth news, COO Dror Bacher sold 2,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $50,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,800 shares of company stock valued at $300,656. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of DarioHealth by 48.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DarioHealth by 219.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DarioHealth by 14.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of DarioHealth by 39.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.