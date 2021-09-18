CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 31,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.08.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $165.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -152.78 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $171.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. Equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

