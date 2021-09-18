CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.62

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.62 ($0.16) and traded as high as GBX 15.50 ($0.20). CyanConnode shares last traded at GBX 15 ($0.20), with a volume of 150,992 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 12.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 10.13. The stock has a market cap of £33.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50.

About CyanConnode (LON:CYAN)

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of Narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Finland, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart metering, lighting, and IoT.

