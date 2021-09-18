CVI Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU)

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,077,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,484,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHQAU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,711. Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $10.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.95.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technological solutions to the real estate industry.

