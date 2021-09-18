CVI Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 500,000 TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE:TPGS)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE:TPGS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,000.

Separately, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,988,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TPGS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 1,936,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,295. TPG Pace Solutions Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97.

TPG Pace Solutions (NYSE:TPGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

TPG Pace Solutions Profile

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

