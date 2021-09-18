CVI Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 72,031 The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 72,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric during the second quarter worth about $764,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric during the second quarter worth about $10,020,000. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEV. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Vertical Research lowered shares of The Lion Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Lion Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

The Lion Electric stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.09. 6,080,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,005. The Lion Electric Company has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $35.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.36.

The Lion Electric Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

