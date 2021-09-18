CryptoTycoon Trading 25.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CTT)

CryptoTycoon (CURRENCY:CTT) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. CryptoTycoon has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and $370,324.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryptoTycoon has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoTycoon coin can currently be bought for about $29.72 or 0.00061807 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoTycoon Profile

CryptoTycoon is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 941,172 coins and its circulating supply is 74,137 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTycoon

