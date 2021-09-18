Critical Review: BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) and NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY)

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) and BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares NSK and BAE Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NSK 0.08% 0.10% 0.05% BAE Systems N/A N/A N/A

This table compares NSK and BAE Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NSK $7.05 billion 0.50 $3.34 million N/A N/A BAE Systems $22.02 billion 1.13 $1.67 billion $2.14 14.46

BAE Systems has higher revenue and earnings than NSK.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for NSK and BAE Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NSK 1 2 0 0 1.67 BAE Systems 0 4 7 0 2.64

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of NSK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of BAE Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

NSK pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. BAE Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. BAE Systems pays out 73.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

NSK has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAE Systems has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BAE Systems beats NSK on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NSK

NSK Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, automotive products, precision machinery, and mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Machinery, Automotive, and Others. The Industrial Machinery segment produces and sells industrial machinery bearings, ball screws, and linear guides. The Automotive segment manufactures and sells bearings for car and automotive component manufacturers, steering columns, and automatic transmission components. The Others segment deals with the production and sale of steel balls, machinery and equipment. The company was founded by Korekiyo Takahashi and Takehiko Yamaguchi in 1914 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters. The Electronic Systems segment comprises the US and UK-based electronics activities, including electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, next-generation military communications systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, and hybrid electric drive systems. The Cyber and Intelligence segment includes the US-based Intelligence and Security business, and UK-headquartered Applied Intelligence business, and covers the group’s cyber security, secure government, and commercial and financial security activities. The Platforms and Services (US) segment manufactures combat vehicles, weapons and munitions, and delivers services and sustainment activities, including ship repair and the management of government-owned muni

