CREDIT Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One CREDIT coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CREDIT has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. CREDIT has a total market cap of $147,365.88 and $155,423.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

