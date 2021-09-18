Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ) Short Interest Update

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a growth of 144.2% from the August 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,329,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Creative Medical Technology stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. Creative Medical Technology has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.13.

About Creative Medical Technology

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc is a commercial stage biotechnology company, which engages in the provision of medical solutions for unmet immunological, urological, neurological, and orthopedic needs. It develops intellectual property portfolio utilizing stem cells and interrelated technologies for the treatment of erectile dysfunction and female sexual dysfunction.

