Cowen Increases USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Price Target to $28.00

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) had its target price raised by Cowen from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th.

Shares of USAK stock opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.54. USA Truck has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $170.03 million for the quarter. USA Truck had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 2.55%. Equities research analysts expect that USA Truck will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAK. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in USA Truck during the first quarter worth about $1,463,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in USA Truck by 54.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 210,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 74,300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in USA Truck during the second quarter worth about $1,185,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in USA Truck by 69.7% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 151,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 62,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in USA Truck during the first quarter worth about $1,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

