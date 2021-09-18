Cowen Boosts Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Price Target to $42.00

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CVLG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.50.

NASDAQ CVLG opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.35. The stock has a market cap of $391.53 million, a P/E ratio of 47.55 and a beta of 1.76. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $24.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $256.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.00 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 60.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the second quarter valued at $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 76.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

