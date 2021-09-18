Cowen Boosts Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Price Target to $42.00

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CVLG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.50.
NASDAQ CVLG opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.35. The stock has a market cap of $391.53 million, a P/E ratio of 47.55 and a beta of 1.76. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $24.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 60.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the second quarter valued at $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 76.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.
About Covenant Logistics Group
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.
