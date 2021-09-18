Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) vs. Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Head-To-Head Review

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) and Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Dundee Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Covestro pays out 38.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Covestro and Dundee Precious Metals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covestro $12.23 billion 1.06 $524.32 million $1.42 23.60 Dundee Precious Metals $609.60 million 1.95 $196.00 million N/A N/A

Covestro has higher revenue and earnings than Dundee Precious Metals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Covestro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Dundee Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Covestro and Dundee Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covestro 7.68% 16.30% 7.25% Dundee Precious Metals 34.04% 24.80% 20.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Covestro and Dundee Precious Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Covestro 3 3 7 0 2.31 Dundee Precious Metals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Covestro currently has a consensus target price of $71.00, indicating a potential upside of 111.85%. Dundee Precious Metals has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 86.05%. Given Covestro’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Covestro is more favorable than Dundee Precious Metals.

Volatility & Risk

Covestro has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dundee Precious Metals has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries. The Polycarbonates segment provides high-performance plastic polycarbonates in the form of granules, composite materials, and semi-finished products for use in the automotive, construction, electrical and electronic, medical technology, and lighting industries. The CAS segment offers precursors for coatings, adhesives, and sealants, as well as specialties. This segment also provides polymer materials and aqueous dispersions for use in automotive and transportation, infrastructure and construction, wood processing, and furniture applications. The company markets its products through trading houses and distributors. It operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the United States, Canada, and the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc. is an international gold mining company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production. The Ada Tepe segment engages in the production of gold in Bulgaria. The Tsumeb segment represents the smelter operation. The Corporate and Other segment comprises of general and administrative costs, corporate social responsibility expenses, exploration and development projects, and other income and cost items. The company was founded by Nathan Edward Goodman on September 2, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.