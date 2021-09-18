Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) versus Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) and Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Covalon Technologies alerts:

7.8% of Sharecare shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Covalon Technologies and Sharecare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covalon Technologies $19.19 million 2.69 -$5.17 million N/A N/A Sharecare N/A N/A -$17.38 million N/A N/A

Covalon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Sharecare.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Covalon Technologies and Sharecare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Covalon Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Sharecare 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sharecare has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.28%. Given Sharecare’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sharecare is more favorable than Covalon Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Covalon Technologies and Sharecare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covalon Technologies -3.39% -11.24% -2.85% Sharecare N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sharecare beats Covalon Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Covalon Technologies Company Profile

Covalon Technologies Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of patent-protected medical products. It focuses on the wound care, infection management, and surgical procedures. The firm sells its products under the brand name Covalon. Its products categories include advanced wound care, vascular access, perioperative care, moisture barriers and urology. The company was founded by Valerio DiTizio, William Jackson and Frank DiCosmo on April 28, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Sharecare Company Profile

Sharecare, Inc. operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Covalon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covalon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.